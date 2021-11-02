Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Haryana Women will face Mizoram Women in an Elite Group D Round V game in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Haryana are coming off a loss to Goa. They were given a target of 203 runs. However, their batters failed to perform, as the team fell short by 71 runs. Meanwhile, Mizoram also lost their previous game, against Vidarbha. Vidarbha piled on a massive total of 352/3 on the board. In response, Mizoram were bundled out for a paltry 58.

Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women Match Details

Match: Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women, Elite Group D Round V, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy.

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram.

Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be on the slower side, and batters from both teams have struggled. Therefore, the batters will need to get their eye in and spend time at the crease.

Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women Weather Forecast

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm at the start of the game. However, the weather should be clear later on. The temperature could vary between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women Probable 11s

Haryana Women

Komal and Priyanka Sharma picked up two wickets apiece in their last game. Sheetal Rana (53) scored a half-century. The rest of their batters need to step up in this game.

Probable 11: Bhawa Ohlan, Reema Sisodia, Sheetal Rana, Versha Bhatiwal, Mansi Joshi ( c ), Nitika, Suman Gulia, Amandeep Kaur, Bharti Kashyap (wk), Priyanka Sharma, Komal.

Mizoram Women

Mizoram failed with both bat and ball in their last match. They will have to perform as a team in all departments against Haryana.

Probable 11: Omomi, MP Singson, Julie, Felfel Pautu, Teremi (wk), Apurwa Bhardwaj ( c ), Zuali, Puipuii, Rin Mawii, Irene, Sangsangi.

Haryana Women vs Mizoram Women Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled with their batting in their last games. Haryana put up a decent performance with the ball, though. Both sides will be desperate to bounce back after defeats, coming into this clash. That should make for an even battle, and both teams will have to put up a better show in all departments of the game.

Prediction: Haryana Women to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

