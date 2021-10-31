Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Haryana Women take on Himachal Pradesh Women at the Alur Cricket Stadium II on 31st October.

The Hyderabad Women won three out of their five matches last season. Mamatha Kanojia topped the batting charts, scoring over 250 runs in the tournament. Gongadi Trisha was the pick of the bowlers, keeping the opposition’s run rate under control.

Himachal Pradesh Women, on the other hand, had a really disappointing season with only two wins to their name. Shivani Singh was the top performer with the bat, while Tanuja Kanwar did her job with the ball in hand.

Hyderabad Women vs HimachalPradesh Women Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date: 31st October

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium II

Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Alur Cricket Stadium II is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the batters and bowlers equally. The captain who wins the toss would like to chase on this surface.

Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Women Probable XI

Hyderabad Women: Doli Ramyal, Mamatha Kanojia, Gongadi Trisha, Keerthi Reddy, Anuradha Nayak, Rachna Kumar, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandhi Yashasri, Bhoghi Shravani, Himani Yadav, Madiwala

Himachal Pradesh Women: Anushka Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Reena Yadav,Tamanna Nigam, Neha Badwaik, Nikita Singh, Varsha Choudhary, Salonee Dangore , Priti Yadav, Rahila Firdous, Poonam Soni.

Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women Prediction

Himanchal Pradesh Women have stability in their line up and are expected to trump the Hyderabad Women in this encounter.

Hyderabad Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

