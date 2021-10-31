Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry Women: Probable XI, match prediction weather forecast and pitch report

Karnataka Women are up against Pondicherry Women in the Elite Group E Round IV fixture of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Monday. The match will be held at the Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground in Nagpur.

Karnataka Women put up a huge total of 305/4 batting first. The top order scored heavily with D Vrinda smashing a hundred. The bowlers also responded as they restricted Uttar Pradesh Women to 237/7, thus winning by a big margin of 68 runs.

Pondicherry Women are coming off a loss against Chhattisgarh Women by 31 runs. They were given a target of 223 runs. Falling short of the total, they were eventually bowled out for 191 runs.

Karnataka Women will want to continue this performance with another win. Pondicherry Women will look to come back and perform better in this match.

Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Details

Match: Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry, Elite Group E Round IV, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 1st, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur.

Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry Women Pitch Report

It's a good pitch for batting with runs on offer. The team batting first can look to put the runs on the board and then defend them.

Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry Women Weather Forecast

There will be a cloud cover during the match. However, there is no forecast of rain and we should have a full match. Temperatures will range from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry Women Probable 11s

Karnataka Women: S Shubha, D Vrinda, G Divya, Veda Krishnamurthy ( c ), C Pratyusha, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha, Sahana S Pawar, SR Patil, Rakshitha K, Chandu V.

Pondicherry Women: BS Tamore, Yuvashri, E Kavisha, Karuna Jain (wk), Rozario ( c ), Nandhini C, Rebecca, Reena T, Janaki, Abirame R, Srimeera C.

Karnataka Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Prediction

Karnataka Women put up a solid performance with both bat and ball. Pondicherry Women had a disappointing outing with the bat. They will face a stern test against a strong Karnataka Women's side.

Prediction: Karnataka Women to win this clash.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

