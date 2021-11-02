Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Saurashtra Women will square off against Pondicherry Women in an Elite Group E Round V match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Saurashtra lost their last match against Uttar Pradesh. Saurashtra batted first, but were bowled out for just 136 runs. M Jadeja scored 59 runs in a lone effort with the bat. Uttar Pradesh chased down their target in just 34 overs, and with eight wickets to spare.

Pondicherry, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat against Karnataka last time out. Karnataka posted a big total of 298-5 after batting first. In response, Pondicherry could only manage 91.

So both teams will be desperate to put these performances behind them, and return to winning ways.

Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Details

Match: Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women, Elite Group E Round V, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy.

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur.

Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Pitch Report

The wicket is good for batting. However, the bowlers should get decent assistance from the surface. Batting first may not be easy, so the team that wins the toss might look to chase.

Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Weather Forecast

There could be a cloud cover during the match. However, there is no prediction of rain, so a full match could ensue. The temperature could vary between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Probable 11s

Saurashtra Women

M Jadeja struck a hard-fought fifty, scoring 59. None of their other batters were able to make any significant contributions, though. Their bowlers could not do a lot either, with hardly any runs on the board to play with.

Probable 11: P S Nimavat, Jayu Jadeja, Riddhi Ruparel (c&wk), M Jadeja, P Kanojiya, R B Dabhi, N Chavda, P Modhwadia, Reena M, T Dharani, Sujan Sama.

Pondicherry Women

Captain Rozario picked up two wickets. However, their bowlers were not able to prevent Karnataka from posting a big total. Their batters failed as well, so they need to step up on Wednesday.

Probable 11: BS Tamore, Yuvashri, Reena T, Rozario ( c ), Nandhini C, Karuna Jain (wk), Divya Shanmugam, Rebecca, Janaki, Kani, Abirame R.

Saurashtra Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their respective last fixtures. The batting units of both sides have struggled to score. So there will be pressure on both sets of batters to perform as a unit.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Saurashtra Women to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mridula Jadeja score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far