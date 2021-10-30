×
Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

India v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup
Modified Oct 30, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Preview

Uttar Pradesh Women take on Karnataka Women in the Elite Group E Round III fixture of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground in Nagpur on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh finished second in the Elite Group C table last season, having won three out of their five games. Muskan Malik had a good season, with over 250 runs to her name.

Karnataka Women, on the other hand, had a good run in the tournament. They finished second in the Group E table with four wins out of five games. However, they went on to lose the quarter-final to Jharkhand Women.

Satheesh Subha had a phenomenal season with the bat. V Chandu and Rameshwari Gayakwad were the picks of the bowlers for Karanataka.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women, Elite Group E Round III, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: October 31, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Pitch Report

Both teams will look to chase to have a fair idea of the surface. However, runs on the board will be vital as well and this should be a fair contest between bat and ball.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full game with no cloud cover. Temperatures will vary between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh Women

Muskan Malik top-scored with 263 runs while Aditi Sharma scored 153. Tanu Kala and Goverdhan Kajal were their leading wicket-takers, with eight wickets each in the season.

Probable 11: Ekta Singh, Shobha Devi, Muskan Malik, Aditi Sharma, Nishu Choudhary, Anjali Singh, Sweta Verma, Anju Prajapati, Shilpi Yada, Goverdhan Kajal, Rashi Kanojiya.

Karnataka Women

Satheesh Shubha top-scored with 346 runs from six games with four fifties. Gnanananda Divya and Veda Krishnamurthy also scored close to 200 runs. V Chandu picked up nine wickets while Rameshwari Gayakwad picked up eight scalps.

Probable 11: Satheesh Shubha, Kumar Prathyoosha, Krishnappa Rakshitha, Gnanananda Divya, Veda Krishnamurthy, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Challuru Prathyusha, Akanksha Kohli, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Sahana Pawar.

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Match Prediction

Uttar Pradesh had a decent outing in the previous season. Karnataka Women also had a successful run, making it to the quarter-finals of the previous edition. They will want to go further ahead this time around in the competition. It should be a good battle between the two sides.

Prediction: The chasing side to win this encounter

Uttar Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Veda Krishnamurthy to score the most runs vs Uttar Pradesh Women?

Yes

No

