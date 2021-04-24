Women's Super Series ODD 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Women's Super Series ODD, Ireland’s peak domestic women’s cricket tournament, is all set to enter its seventh edition this year. Usually, three teams - Dragons, Typhoons and Scorchers - play in the tournament. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, only two teams, Scorchers and Typhoons, will play this year.

Laura Delany’s Typhoons will enter the Women's Super Series ODD 2021 as the defending champions. They defeated the Scorchers by seven wickets in the final round of the previous season.

A total of seven rounds will be played between the two sides at the Women's Super Series ODD 2021.

Speaking about the competition, Carrie Archer, Chair of National Women’s Selectors, said, “This competition is about a showcase of Irish talent and a springboard for the best players on this island to test themselves and progress their careers.”

Women's Super Series ODD 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

25 April 2021, Sunday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 1, 3:15 PM

2 May 2021, Sunday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 2, 3:15 PM

3 May 2021, Monday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 3, 3:15 PM

9 May 2021, Sunday

Scorchers vs Typhoons - Round 4, 3:15 PM

16 May 2021, Sunday

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 5, 3:15 PM

23 May 2021, Sunday

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 6, 3:15 PM

30 May 2021, Sunday

Scorchers v Typhoons - Round 7, 3:15 PM

Women's Super Series ODD 2021: Live-streaming details

Cricket Ireland YouTube channel will live-stream all matches of the tournament.

Women's Super Series ODD 2021: Squads

Typhoons

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Scorchers

Gaby Lewis (captain), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow.