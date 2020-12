Women's Super Smash 2020-21: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Women's domestic cricket returns to New Zealand with the Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21 which is set to begin on Thursday (December 24). The opening game of the 16th edition will see the Wellington Blaze take on the Auckland Hearts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The six teams taking part in this event are Wellington Blaze, Auckland Hearts, Central Hinds, Northern Spirit, Otago Sparks and Canterbury Magicians. Each team will play the other teams twice in the league phase, with the second and third placed teams making it to the elimination final on February 11.

Post that, the winner of the elimination final will meet the table topper in a summit clash scheduled for February 14. The venue for the two knockout games are yet to decided by the organisers.

Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21 Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 24, Thursday

Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts at 2:40 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

December 27, Sunday

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze at 8:10 AM (McLean Park, Napier)

December 28, Monday

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts at 5:00 AM (Molyneux Park, Alexandra)

December 29, Tuesday

Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians at 5:00 AM (Molyneux Park, Alexandra)

December 30, Wednesday

Central Hinds vs Northern Spirit at 2:40 AM (Pukekura Park, Plymouth)

December 31, Thursday

Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts at 2:40 AM (Pukekura Park, Plymouth)

January 1, Friday

Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze at 8:10 AM (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

January 2, Saturday

Northern Spirit vs Otago Sparks at 8:10 AM (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui)

January 3, Sunday

Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians at 4:00 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

January 4, Monday

Northern Spirit vs Central Hinds at 8:00 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 8, Friday

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds at 3:50 AM (University Oval, Dunedin)

January 9, Saturday

Wellington Blaze vs Northern Spirit at 3:50 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 10, Sunday

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds at 8:10 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 11, Monday

Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland at 8:10 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 14, Thursday

Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze at 3:50 AM (University Oval, Dunedin)

January 15, Friday

Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Spirit at 11:40 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 16, Saturday

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington at 7:30 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 118, Sunday

Auckland Hearts vs Northern Spirit at 3:50 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

January 19, Monday

Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks at 5:00 AM (Pukekura Park, Plymouth)

January 21, Thursday

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds at 8:00 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 23, Saturday

Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds at 4:10 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

January 24, Sunday

Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks at 4:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 25, Monday

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze at 4:10 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

January 29, Friday

Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts at 11:40 AM (Seddon Park, Hamilton)

January 30, Saturday

Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks at 8:10 AM (Hagley Oval, Christchurch)

January 31, Sunday

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds at 3:40 AM (Basin Reserve, Wellington)

February 1, Monday

Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks at 8:00 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

February 5, Friday

Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians at 8:10 AM (McLean Park, Napier)

February 6, Saturday

Otago Sparks vs Northern Spirit at 4:10 AM (University Oval, Dunedin)

February 7, Sunday

Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze at 8:00 AM (Eden Park, Auckland)

February 11, Thursday

TBC vs TBC (Preliminary Final) at 3:30 AM

February 14, Sunday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 3:30 AM

Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21 Squads

Canterbury Magicians

Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay(c), Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Emma Kench, Georgia Edge, Kate Sims, Kirsty Nation and Kristy Havill.

Wellington Blaze

Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James (c), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Sophie Gray, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Central Hinds

Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer(c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Emily Cunningham, Esther Lanser, Rosemary Mair and Jamie Watkins.

Northern Spirit

Felicity Leydon-Davis(c), Kate Anderson, Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris and Kayley Knight.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii(c), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri and Natasha van Tilburg.