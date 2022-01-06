Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Auckland Hearts will take on the Canterbury Magicians in the 20th match of the Women’s Super Smash. Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will host this exciting contest.

The Auckland Hearts suffered a loss against the Otago Sparks in their last game. Batting first, the Sparks posted 153 on the board in their 20 overs. The Hearts failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 108, losing the game by 45 runs. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next fixture.

The Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, defeated the Central Hinds in their previous game. After electing to bowl first, the Magicians did a fine job of restricting the Hinds to 112. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total with nine wickets in hand.

They will be riding with confidence after that five-wicket win and will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 20, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 7th 2022, Friday, 03:40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball while the batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Auckland is expected to hover between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match, with rain predicted on Friday.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Probable XIs

Auckland Hearts

Fran Jonas picked up one wicket in the last game but the rest of the Hearts' bowlers failed to support her as the Sparks posted 153, losing only two wickets. Katie Perkins top-scored for Auckland with 29 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 45 runs.

Probable XI

Saachi Shahri, Lauren Down (c), Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas.

Canterbury Magicians

The bowlers did a fantastic job of picking up seven wickets and restricting the Hinds to 112 in the Magicians' last game. Melissa Banks was excellent and scalped two important wickets.

Jacinta Savage looked good during her 28-run knock and a cameo from Lea Tahuhu (29* off 10 balls) helped them chase down the total in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Kirsty Nation, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Lea Tahuhu, Sarah Asmussen.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Prediction

The Auckland Hearts lost their previous fixture while the Magicians are coming off a win and will be high in confidence. The Hearts need to be on their toes to challenge the Magicians in the upcoming clash.

Canterbury Magicians have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Canterbury Magicians to win this encounter.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

