Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 10 of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will see Auckland Hearts Women square off against Northern Brave Women. Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will host this contest.

This is a reverse fixture of the seventh match of the competition. Auckland Hearts Women defeated Northern Brave Women comprehensively in their last meeting.

After electing to bat first, the Hearts posted 142 on the board, losing five wickets. Holly Huddleston scored a brilliant 54 lower down the order to help them post a competitive total on the board.

The Northern Brave Women didn’t have the best of starts to the chase as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. They couldn’t recover as they were restricted to just 94 in their 20 overs.

It was a good overall performance from the Auckland Hearts Women and they will look to repeat it in the upcoming clash. Northern Brave Women will need to be on their toes to seek a revenge for the loss.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women, Match 10, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 20, 2021, Monday, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval is a balanced track. The batters enjoy this surface as the new ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as it tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Auckland is expected to range between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Probable XIs

Auckland Hearts Women

Contributions from skipper Lauren Down (44) and Holly Huddleston (54) helped them post 142 on the board. Arlene Kelly and Huddleston picked up three and two wickets respectively as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Isabelle Gaze (wk), Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Skye Bowden, Fran Jonas

Northern Brave Women

The wickets were spread among the bowlers as they restricted the Hearts to 142.

What followed was a disappointing show from the batters as they only managed to score 94, losing the game by 48 runs. Nensi Patel top-scored with 32 for them.

Probable XI

Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Shriya Naidu, Anne Ewart (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Prediction

Auckland Hearts Women were brutal in their last game against the Northern Brave Women. The Brave Women need to be at their absolute best while facing the Hearts Women in their upcoming clash.

Auckland Hearts Women have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating Northern Brave Women on Monday.

Prediction: Auckland Hearts Women to win this encounter.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

