Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Wellington Blaze will take on Canterbury Magicians in the opening encounter of Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday.

Wellington Blaze have won a record 12 titles, but came up short in the final last season. The Blaze suffered a four-wicket defeat to Canterbury and will look to avenge that defeat on Friday.

Canterbury Magicians, meanwhile, are extremely well-balanced on paper. Amy Satterthwaite will play a key role with bat and ball, while senior pacer Lea Tahuhu’s experience will come in handy over the course of the tournament.

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze, Match 1

Date and Time: November 26, 2021, Friday, 7:40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Weather Report

Christchurch has a beautiful forecast for match day with temperatures expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to stay away for the duration of the encounter.

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Pitch Report

The wicket at the Hagley Oval is not extremely conducive to run-scoring. The pacers will get plenty of assistance in the powerplay, but spinners might go for runs if they miss their line and length.

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Probable XIs

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay and Natalie Cox will likely open the innings for Canterbury Magicians with Amy Satterthwaite taking up the No. 3 position. Lea Tahuhu will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Kate Sims, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Wellington Blaze

Sophie Devine could prove to be the X-Factor for Wellington with both bat and ball. If the wicket assists spinners, Amelia Kerr will have an important role to play.

Probable XI

Caitlin King, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh, Thamsyn Newton

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze Prediction

The two teams have faced each other on 25 occasions, with Canterbury Magicians winning 12 times and the Blaze triumphing on 10 occasions.

Wellington Blaze are better balanced this season and should be able to eke out the win.

Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

