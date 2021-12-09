Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Hinds Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the fifth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Canterbury Magicians will square off against Central Hinds. This exciting contest will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Canterbury Magicians have got off to a losing start to the competition. They went down to Wellington Blaze in the opening match of the Super Smash. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Blaze Women to 145. The batters, though, struggled throughout the innings as they were bundled out for 101 in 19 overs, losing the game by 44 runs.

Central Hinds, meanwhile, have lost both their games. After losing their first game against the Otago Sparks, they failed to bounce back as they lost to the Wellington Blaze in their next fixture. Batting first, Blaze Women posted 44 on the board, losing four wickets.

What followed was a disappointing performance from the batters as they were knocked over on 79, losing the game by 65 runs.

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Match Details:

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds, Match 5, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 10th 2021, Friday, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the deck to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Weather Forecast

The temperature in Christchurch is expected to hover between 13 to 17 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted later in the day.

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Probable XIs

Canterbury Magicians

Skipper Frances Mackay starred with the ball, picking up three wickets to help her side restrict Wellington Blaze to 145. She remained unbeaten on 41 but lacked support from the other end as they failed to get over the line.

Probable XI

Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Kate Sims, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Central Hinds

The bowlers did a good job of restricting the Wellington Blaze to 144 as the wickets were spread among the bowlers. Only two batters managed to get into double figures as they were knocked over on 79. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next clash against the Magicians.

Probable XI

Natalie Dodd (wk), Jess Watkin (c), Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Georgia Atkinson, Rosemary Mair, Ocean Bartlett, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Match Prediction

Both Canterbury Magicians and Central Hinds are yet to win a game in the Super Smash. Players from both sides have failed to fire in unison and need to be at their best on Friday.

Canterbury Magicians look a well-settled unit and expect them to register their first win of the competition.

Prediction: Canterbury Magicians to win this encounter.

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Lea Tahuhu to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far