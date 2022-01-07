Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Central Districts vs Wellington Blaze: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Central Districts Women will take on Wellington Blaze Women in the 21st match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host this game.

Central Districts are coming off a loss against Canterbury Magicians in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Districts managed only 112 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Magicians romped home with five wickets to spare. They need to be on their toes while facing the upbeat Blaze team.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze beat Otago Sparks in their previous fixture in a rain-curtailed 12-overs-a-side fixture. Batting first, the Blaze scored 108-8. They then knocked over the Sparks for 75, and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Details

Match: Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, Match 21, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 8th 2022, Saturday; 02:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pukekura Park is a balanced one. Bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball, while batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Auckland on matchday is expected to hover between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Probable XIs

Central Districts Women

Hannah Rowe remained unbeaten on 39, but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them scoring only 112 in their last game. They picked up five wickets in response, but failed to win the game.

Probable XI

Natalie Dodd (wk), Kate Gaging, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin (c), Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Ocean Bartlett, Claudia Green.

Wellington Blaze Women

Rebecca Burns and Maddy Green scored 30 apiece, helping their team post 108 runs in 12 overs, in their last game. In response, Amelia Kerr and Xara Jetly took two wickets apiece, as they knocked over the Sparks for 75.

Probable XI

Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Prediction

The Districts have lost their previous game, whereas the Blaze are coming off a win in their previous fixture. The Districts need to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Blaze.

Wellington Blaze have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to carry that forward by beating the Central Districts on Saturday.

Prediction: Wellington Blaze Women to win this game on Saturday

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

