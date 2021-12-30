Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Central Hinds vs Canterbury Magicians: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Central Hinds Women will take on Canterbury Magicians Women in the 18th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host this contest.

Central Hinds faced Northern Brave in their last game, where they suffered a loss in a close-fought contest. After electing to bat first, the Northern Brave posted 123-8. In response, Central Hinds fell short by three runs.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians lost to Otago Sparks in their previous fixture. Batting first, the Sparks scored 136 runs in their twenty overs. The Magicians faltered in a tricky chase, getting bundled out for 124.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women, Match 18, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 31st 2021, Friday; 03:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pukekura Park is a balanced one. Bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. Batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in New Plymouth is expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius on matchday. There could be a cloud cover during the day.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Probable XIs

Central Hinds Women

Monique Rees picked up three wickets, and was well supported by the other bowlers as the Hinds restricted the Brave to 123 runs in their last game. Their batters struggled, and a lack of significant partnerships meant they fell short in their chase.

Probable XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Melissa Banks starred with the ball, picking up three wickets to restrict the Sparks to 136. Amy Satterthwaite (23) and Natalie Cox (37) gave the Magicians a good start. But the other batters failed to chip in as they lost the game by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Kirsty Nation, Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Jodie Dean, Sarah Asmussen.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their last games, and will look to turn the tables around. Batters from both teams need to step up and back their bowlers, who have done a fine job so far in the competition.

Central Hinds have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top against Canterbury Magicians on Friday.

Prediction: Central Hinds Women to win this T20 game.

Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

