Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Central Hinds vs Northern Brave: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Central Hinds Women will take on Northern Brave Women in the 17th match of the Women’s Super Smash. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host this exciting contest.

The Central Hinds faced the Auckland Hearts in their last game and defeated them in a close-fought contest. After electing to bat first, the Hinds posted 127 on the board in their 20 overs. They lost five wickets in the process.

The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to restrict the Hearts to 113, winning the game by 14 runs. They will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to carry their winning momentum forward.

Meanwhile, the Northern Brave faced Canterbury Magicians in their previous game and suffered a loss. Batting first, the Magicians scored 142 in their 20 overs. It was a tricky chase for the Northern Brave Women.

They had a very good start thanks to their openers. But the lower-order batters failed to contribute as they fell short by 16 runs. They need to be at their absolute best while facing the Hinds on Thursday.

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women, Match 17, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 30th 2021, Thursday, 03:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura Park is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. The batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queenstown is expected to hover between 16 to 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women Probable XIs

Central Hinds Women

Natalie Dodd scored a fifty at the top of the order against the Auckland Hearts. However, she lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 127 in their 20 overs. Jess Watkin and Claudia Green picked up two wickets each and their bowlers did brilliantly as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green.

Northern Brave Women

The wickets were spread among the bowlers as they restricted the Magicians to 142. Kate Anderson (49) and Caitlin Gurrey (29) gave them a solid start but the other batters failed to contribute with the bat. The Northern Brave could only score 126 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 16 runs.

Probable XI

Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Heaps.

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Prediction

The Central Hinds fired in unison to defeat the Auckland Hearts Women by 14 runs. Meanwhile, the Northern Brave need to be on their toes to turn the tables around after suffering a loss against the Central Magicians.

The Hinds have a good balance to their side and we expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Central Hinds to win this encounter.

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

