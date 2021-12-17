Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Central Hinds will lock horns against the Otago Sparks in the eighth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. McLean Park in Napier will host this encounter on Saturday, December 18.

The Central Hinds are struggling in the competition. They have played three games so far and lost all three. The side lost to Canterbury Magicians in their last game in a closely fought contest.

Batting first, the Central Hinds posted 137 on the board, losing seven wickets. They had a very good start while defending the total but failed to carry forward the good work. A lack of wickets at regular intervals cost them the game as the Magicians chased down the total with one ball to spare.

The Otago Sparks, meanwhile, sit comfortably at the top of the table. They have played three and won all three and have 12 points under their belt. They beat the Northern Brave in their last fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Northern Brave to 135. The Otago Sparks kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Kate Ebrahim remained unbeaten on 38 to guide her side across the line with two balls to spare.

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Details

Match: Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Match 8, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 18th 2021, Saturday, 03:40 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand.

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park is a balanced track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as it tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Napier is expected to range between 12 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women Probable XIs

Central Hinds

Contributions from Natalie Dodd (52) and Mikaela Greig (36) helped the Central Hinds post 137 on the board in their last game. Claudia Green was brilliant with the ball, picking up two wickets but the other bowlers struggled to support her as the Magicians won with one ball to spare.

Probable XI

Jess Watkin (wk), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Hannah Rowe, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Claudia Green, Ocean Bartlett, Melissa Hansen.

Otago Sparks

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Northern Brave to 135 in their previous game. Polly Inglis scored 31 at the top of the order but they did lose wickets in the middle. Kate Ebrahim remained unbeaten on 38 and ensured they get across the line.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw.

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Central Hinds are struggling in the competition and need to gain some momentum. Meanwhile, the Otago Sparks are on a roll and will be looking to keep up the good work.

Otago Sparks have the winning momentum behind them and we expect them to carry it forward by beating Central Hinds Women on Saturday.

Prediction: Otago Sparks Women to win this encounter.

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

