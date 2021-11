Women’s Super Smash 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After hosting 14 successful seasons, the Women’s Super Smash is all set for its 15th edition, which starts on November 26, Friday.

Six teams will take part in the tournament. Among the contenders, Wellington Blaze have won the most titles (6). Canterbury Magicians won the last edition of the competition, beating record champions Blaze in the title match.

The competition starts on November 26, and ends on January 27 with the grand finale. The top four teams will enter the knockouts, with the top two teams playing in the final. The tournament is going to be exciting, as a lot of talented and experienced players will feature in it.

Women’s Super Smash 2021-22: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

November 26, Friday

Canterbury Magicians v Wellington Blaze, 7:40 AM

November 27, Saturday

Auckland Hearts v Northern Brave, 2:40 AM

November 28, Sunday

Otago Sparks v Central Hinds, 7:40 AM

December 3, Friday

Northern Brave v Otago Sparks, 3:40 AM

December 4, Saturday

Canterbury Magicians v Auckland Hearts, 7:40 AM

December 5, Sunday

Wellington Blaze v Central Hinds, 2:40 AM

December 10, Friday

Canterbury Magicians v Central Hinds, 7:40 AM

December 11, Saturday

Auckland Hearts v Wellington Blaze, 3:40 AM

December 12, Sunday

Otago Sparks v Northern Brave, 2:40 AM

December 17, Friday

Northern Brave v Auckland Hearts, 7:40 AM

December 18, Saturday

Central Hinds v Otago Sparks, 3:40 AM

December 19, Sunday

Wellington Blaze v Canterbury Magicians, 2:40 AM

December 20, Monday

Auckland Hearts vs Northern Brave, 3:40 AM

December 23, Thursday

Northern Brave v Canterbury Magicians, 7:40 AM

December 24, Friday

Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts, 3:40 AM

December 26, Sunday

Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks, 6:40 AM

December 27, Monday

Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts, 3:40 AM

December 28, Tuesday

Otago Sparks v Wellington Blaze, 3:40 AM

December 29, Wednesday

Otago Sparks v Auckland Hearts, 3:40 AM

December 30, Thursday

Central Hinds v Northern Brave, 3:40 AM

December 31, Friday

Central Hinds v Canterbury Magicians, 3:40 AM

January 6, Thursday

Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks, 3:40 AM

January 7, Friday

Auckland Hearts v Canterbury Magicians, 3:40 AM

January 8, Saturday

Central Hinds v Wellington Blaze, 2:40 AM

January 14, Friday

Northern Brave v Central Hinds, 7:40 AM

January 15, Saturday

Auckland Hearts v Otago Sparks, 3:40 AM

January 16, Sunday

Northern Brave v Wellington Blaze, 2:40 AM

January 18, Tuesday

Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts, 7:40 AM

January 20, Thursday

Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze, 3:40 AM

January 21, Friday

Canterbury Magicians v Northern Brave, 7:40 AM

January 22, Saturday

Auckland Hearts v Central Hinds, 2:40 AM

January 23, Sunday

Otago Sparks v Canterbury Magicians, 2:40 AM

January 24, Monday

Wellington Blaze v Northern Districts, 3:40 AM

January 27, Thursday

Preliminary Final, 5:40 AM

Final, 3:40 AM

Women’s Super Smash 2021-22: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Women’s Super Smash 2021-22: Squads

Auckland Hearts

Jesse Prasad, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Sarah Carnachan, Amie Hucker, Anna Peterson Bree Illing, Holly Huddleston, Isabella Gaze, Tariel Lamb, Arlene Kelly, Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Molly Penfold, Regina Lili'i, Skye Bowden

Canterbury Magicians

Abigale Gerken, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Emma Kench, Kirsty Nation, Kristy Havill, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Laura Hughes (Wk), Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Kate Sims, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Central Hinds

Cate Pedersen, Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (Wk), Natalie Dodd (Wk), Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Rosemary Mair

Otago Sparks

Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Marina Lamplough, Katey Martin (Wk), Polly Inglis (Wk), Emma Black, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw

Wellington Blaze

Caitlin King, Maddy Green, Natasha Codyre, Rebecca Burns, Rose Fenton, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Olivia Boivin, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Jessica McFadyen (Wk), Antonia Hamilton, Bethany Molony, Deanna Doughty, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh, Thamsyn Newton.

Edited by Bhargav