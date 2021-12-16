Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Northern Brave Women will square off against Auckland Hearts Women in the seventh match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021 on Friday. The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this high-octane contest.

Northern Brave are struggling in the competition, losing both their games and reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost against Otago Sparks in their last outing.

In that clash, the Brave posted 135 runs on the board in their allotted twenty overs. Their bowlers, though, failed to step up as the Sparks romped home with two deliveries to spare.

Auckland Hearts, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of the competition. Their lone triumph in this competition came in 2013-14, while they have reached four other finals. They have a solid squad this year as well. Katie Perkins could play a key role for them, as she has plenty of international experience.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Details

Match: Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Match 7, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 17th 2021, Friday, 07:40 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seddon Park is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton on matchday is expected to hover between -1 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Probable XIs

Northern Brave Women

Captain Kate Anderson was good with the bat, scoring 52 in their last game. Nensi Patel starred with the ball, picking up three wickets against Otago Sparks. However, the other bowlers failed to deliver, as the team failed to defend 136, losing the game by four wickets.

Probable XI

Kate Anderson (c), Lucy Boucher, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Georgina Harris, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (wk), Tash Wakelin, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker.

Auckland Hearts Women

The Auckland Hearts will be playing their first game of the competition on Friday. Katie Perkins will likely continue to play a key role for the Hearts, and it remains to be seen how far they go in the competition.

Probable XI

Jesse Prasad, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Amie Hucker, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Isabelle Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Prediction

Northern Brave have lost both their games in the competition so far. They will now look forward to performing at their best in their upcoming clash against Auckland Hearts. The Hearts, meanwhile, will be eager to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Auckland Hearts look a well-settled unit on paper, so expect them to start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Auckland Hearts to win this game on Wednesday.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

