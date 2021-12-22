Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Northern Brave Women will take on Canterbury Magicians Women in the 11th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand will host this exciting contest.

Northern Brave Women went down against Auckland Hearts Women in their last encounter. After electing to bat first, the Northern Brave batters struggled throughout the innings as they only managed to score 103 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers then tried hard and even picked up six wickets but couldn’t defend the total as the Hearts chased down the total with seven balls to spare.

Canterbury Magicians Women, meanwhile, suffered a loss to Wellington Blaze Women in their last game. Batting first, Wellington Blaze Women posted 142 on the board. The Canterbury Magicians Women failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 97 in their 20 overs, falling short by 45 runs.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women, Match 11, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a balanced track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as it tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mount Maunganui is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Probable XIs

Northern Brave Women

Caitlin Gurrey top-scored with 34 but the other batters failed to contribute as they only managed to score 103 against Auckland Hearts Women. Brooke Halliday picked up two wickets but Northern Brave failed to defend the total, losing the game by four wickets.

Probable XI

Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

Canterbury Magicians Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets regularly as the Wellington Blaze Women posted 142 on the board. Skipper Frances Mackay tried hard and remained unbeaten on 55 but a lack of support from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 45 runs.

Probable XI

Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Kate Sims, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Jessica Simmons

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their respective previous games and will be eager for a turnaround in fortunes. With both teams having talented players in their ranks, it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Canterbury Magicians Women look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Canterbury Magicians Women to win this encounter.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

