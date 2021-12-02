Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The third match of the 2021-22 Women’s Super Smash sees Northern Brave Women square off against Otago Sparks Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Northern Brave Women will be playing their first game of the competition. Seddon Park in Hamilton is their home ground and they will be eager to kick off the competition on a winning note.

Northern Brave Women have so far failed to win a single Super Smash title and will be hoping to go all the way in the upcoming season. They will be up against a strong Otago Sparks side and will be looking to put their best foot forward on Friday.

Otago Sparks Women, meanwhile, got off to a winning start in the competition by defeating Central Hinds in their opening game. After being asked to bat first, Otago Sparks Women posted 134 on the board, thanks to a fifty from skipper Suzie Bates. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they knocked over Central Hinds on 126, winning the game by eight runs. Confidence in the squad will be high as they look to repeat their performance against Northern Brave Women in their next fixture.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Match 3, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 3rd 2021, Friday, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton is expected to hover between -1 to 3 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Probable XIs

Northern Brave Women

Northern Brave Women will start their Super Smash campaign on Friday against Otago Sparks Women. They will be looking to start the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Sam Curtis, Brooke Halliday, Lucy Boucher, Naomi Matthews, Eimear Richardson (c), Georgina Harris, Kate Anderson, Holly Topp (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker, Kayley Knight

Otago Sparks Women

On the back of a 64-run innings from skipper Suzie Bates, the Otago Sparks Women posted 134 on the board, losing six wickets. Hayley Jensen and Sophie Oldershaw picked up four and three wickets respectively, helping their side defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Prediction

Northern Brave Women will be playing their first match of the competition on Friday. The Otago Sparks will be in high spirits after winning their opening game. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing on Friday.

Otago Sparks Women have the winning momentum behind them and it wouldn't be a surprise if they come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Otago Sparks Women to win this encounter.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

