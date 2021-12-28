Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Otago Sparks Women will square off against Auckland Hearts Women in the 16th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host this contest.

Otago Sparks Women suffered a heavy loss against Wellington Blaze Women in their last game. After electing to bat first, the Blaze Women posted 157 on the board. What followed was a poor effort from the Otago Sparks batters as they were bundled out on 91 in 18.1 overs, losing the game by 66 runs. Otago Sparks will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their next outing.

Auckland Hearts Women, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Central Hinds Women in their previous fixture. Batting first, the Central Hinds Women only managed to score 127 in their 20 overs. The Auckland Hearts batters then failed to back up their bowlers as they only managed to score 113, falling short by 14 runs. Auckland Hearts need to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Details:

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Match 16, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 29th 2021, Wednesday, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, New Zealand

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queenstown is expected to range between 19 and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Probable XIs

Otago Sparks Women

Kate Ebrahim picked up two wickets in their last match but the team failed to keep a check on the scoring rate. Only Suzie Bates (24) and Katey Martin (40) got into double figures as they were bundled out on 91.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw

Auckland Hearts Women

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Central Hinds Women to 127 with wickets spread among the bowlers. Katie Perkins top-scored with 33 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short by 14 runs.

Probable XI

Anna Peterson, Lauren Down (c), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (wk), Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Prediction

Both Otago Sparks and Auckland Hearts have lost their last games and will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture. The batters from both sides need to step up and deliver as their bowlers have been doing a fine job so far.

Otago Sparks have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Otago Sparks Women to win this encounter.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

