Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Otago Sparks will lock horns against Northern Brave Women in the sixth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Sparks have had a thunderous start to their campaign. With two wins out of two, they are second in the points table with a net run rate of 1.725. In their previous game, they beat Brave Women by 61 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Sparks racked up a significant score of 154-5. Suzie Bates remained unbeaten on 76 off 59, hitting eight fours. The rest of the Sparks’ batting failed to support her adequately, though. However, the Sparks’ bowlers proved to be more than a handful for Brave, who were restricted to 93-8.

Emma Black and Molly Loe were the pick of the bowlers for the Sparks. The duo picked up four wickets and conceded only 36 runs in eight overs between them. Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw and Kate Ebrahim got one wicket apiece.

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women, Match 6, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 11th 2021; Saturday, 02:40 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval is an excellent one for batting. The track isn’t expected to change much, so batting second should be the way forward.

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to be clear throughout the duration of the game. There is no chance of rain, and the temperature won’t be on the higher side either.

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women Probable XIs

Otago Sparks

Suzie Bates, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black, Molly Loe.

Northern Brave Women

Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Georgina Harris, Tash Wakelin, Holly Topp, Meddy Hyde, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight.

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women Match Prediction

The Otago Sparks have been in stupendous form in the tournament. They are the favourites to win this game.

Otago Sparks vs Northern Brave Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

