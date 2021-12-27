Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Firebirds Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 15th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Sparks Women will square off against Wellington Blaze Women at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Otago Sparks Women defeated Canterbury Magicians Women in a closely-fought contest. After electing to bat first, the Sparks posted 136 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as they knocked over the Magicians on 124, winning the game by 12 runs.

Wellington Blaze Women also had a similar outing in their previous game. They defeated the Auckland Hearts Women convincingly. Batting first, the Blaze Women scored 143 in their 20 overs. Jess Kerr then stepped up and picked up four wickets to restrict the Blaze Women to 103, winning the game by 40 runs. Both sides have been good so far and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Details:

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women, Match 15, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 28th 2021, Tuesday, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, New Zealand

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval will assist both batters and bowlers. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes as the surface offers some seam movement to the bowlers. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queenstown is expected to range between 8 and 15 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Probable XIs

Otago Sparks Women

Contributions from skipper Suzie Bates (47) and Katie Martin (38) helped them post 136 on the board. Eden Carson and Kate Ebrahim each picked up three wickets each to help them knock over Canterbury Magicians on 124, winning the game by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw

Wellington Blaze Women

Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr both scored 42 as they scored 143 in their 20 overs against the Auckland Hearts Women. Jess Kerr led the bowling department brilliantly, picking up four wickets as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Prediction

Both Otago Sparks and Wellington Blaze have won their respective previous fixtures and will be full of confidence. Players from both sides have fired in unison and will be looking to keep up the good work.

Otago Sparks look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Otago Sparks Women to win this encounter.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

