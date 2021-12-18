Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Wellington Blaze will lock horns against the Canterbury Magicians in the ninth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host this encounter on Sunday, December 19.

The Blaze have made a decent start to their campaign in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having won their first two matches, the Blaze are sitting pretty at second in the points table.

In their previous match on December 5, they defeated the Central Hinds by 65 runs. After batting first, the Blaze got themselves up to 144 for four after half-centuries from Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek.

Thereafter, the Blaze bowled the Hinds out for a paltry 79 in 18 overs. Maneka Singh and Caitlin King picked up three wickets apiece for the Blaze.

The Magicians, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with one win and a loss apiece. After losing to the Blaze in their opening match, the Magicians made a comeback, beating Central Hinds by six wickets.

Their bowlers did a reasonable job as the Hinds scored only 137. Mellisa Banks, Frances Mackay and Sarah Asmussen picked up two wickets apiece.

The Magicians had to fight a wee bit in their run-chase, but won the game with one ball to spare. Opening batter Natalie Cox scored an unbeaten 53-ball 63 to take the Magicians home.

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 19, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 19, 2021, Sunday, 02:40 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand.

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park has been an excellent one for batting. The track may not have a lot to offer the bowlers.

Chasing should be the way forward for both teams.

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Weather Forecast

Conditions will pretty much be clear throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Probable XIs

Wellington Blaze

Probable XI

Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFayden, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Natasha Codyre

Canterbury Magicians

Probable XI

Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Sarah Asmussen, Mellisa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Kate Sims

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Match Prediction

The Blaze have looked unstoppable so far in the championship. Having won both their games in a comprehensive manner, they must be high on confidence.

The Blaze seem clear favorites for the match.

Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amelia Kerr score a half-century? Yes No 13 votes so far