Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Wellington Blaze will lock horns with Central Hinds in the fourth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand will host this exciting contest.

The Blaze, led by Jessica McFayden, have made a thunderous start to the ongoing tournament. On November 26, they defeated the Canterbury Magicians by 44 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Blaze scored 145 for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. Amelia Kerr starred for them as she made 71 runs off 55 balls with the help of eight fours. Georgia Plimmer and Leigh Kasperek also made vital contributions. Thereafter, Kerr came to the party with the ball as she picked up a four-wicket haul, restricting the Magicians to 101.

The Hinds, led by Jess Watkin, on the other hand, didn’t make the greatest of starts to the league. On November 28, the Otago Sparks defeated them by eight runs. After electing to field first, the Hinds’ bowlers did a reasonable job as the Sparks racked up 134 for six on the board.

Suzie Bates top-scored for the Sparks with 64. Watkin was the pick of the Hinds’ bowlers as she scalped two wickets. Watkin and Georgia Atkinson scored in their 30s, but the Hinds finished with 126 in 20 overs. Sophie Oldershaw’s three-wicket haul restricted them.

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds Match Details:

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds, Match 4, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 4th 2021, Friday, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds Pitch Report

The pitch in Wellington has been a decent one for batting over the last year or so. The track is expected to remain the same and hence, chasing should be the way forward.

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are likely to be cloudy but there is no chance of rain as of now. The temperature is expected to be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds Probable XIs

Wellington Blaze

Probable XI

Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (C), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFayden (C), Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Natasha Codyre, Maneka Singh

Central Hinds

Probable XI

Natalie Dodd (WK), Jess Watkin (C), Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Mikeala Greig, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds Match Prediction

The Blaze, without a doubt, seem a stronger unit between the two teams. Hence, it shouldn’t raise eyebrows if they go on to register their second win of the competition.

Wellington Blaze vs Central Hinds live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

