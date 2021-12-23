Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 12 of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 sees Wellington Blaze Women square off against Auckland Hearts Women. Basin Reserve in Wellington will host this exciting contest.

Wellington Blaze Women beat Canterbury Magicians Women by a convincing margin in their last game. Batting first, the Blaze Women posted 142 on the board, losing four wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Canterbury Magicians to 97, winning the game by 45 runs. They will be high in confidence after the victory and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Auckland Hearts Women beat Northern Brave Women in their previous fixture. It was a close-fought contest and the Hearts Women managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side. Batting first, the Northern Brave Women scored 103 in their 20 overs. It was a tricky chase for the Hearts and they did lose six wickets but got across the line with seven balls to spare.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Details:

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts, Match 12, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes as the surface offers some seam movement to the bowlers. The pacers are expected to play a vital role while bowling on this surface.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Wellington is expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Probable XIs

Wellington Blaze Women

Amelia Kerr, batting at no. 3, scored a well-composed fifty to help her side post 142 on the board against Canterbury Magicians. Leigh Kasperek picked up three wickets and Jess Kerr chipped in with a couple of her own as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

Auckland Hearts Women

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Northern Brave Women to 103. Anna Peterson picked up three wickets with the ball. Katie Perkins top-scored with 29 and the contributions from the other batters helped them chase down the total in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Lauren Down (c), Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze (wk), Skye Bowden, Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their respective last games and will be riding with confidence. Both will look to carry forward their winning momentum and it promises to be a cracking contest on Friday.

Auckland Hearts Women have a good balance to their side—expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Auckland Hearts Women to win this encounter.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

