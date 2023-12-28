Women’s Super Smash 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates

Wellington Blaze defeated Otago Sparks by 20 runs in Match No.7 of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Thursday, December 28.

Wellington captain Amelia Kerr won the toss and chose to bat. She was at the forefront in her side’s scoring charts. After the dismissal of opener Rebecca Burns in the third over, Amelia anchored the Wellington innings with a mixture of aggression and composure.

She smashed 14 boundaries and a six in her 57-ball 88, striking at an impressive rate of 154.39. The skipper was involved in a couple of 50-plus stands with Jessica McFadyen (64-run partnership) and Georgia Plimmer (61-run partnership) as Wellington mustered 159 for 3 on the board. Amelia missed her century after she was stumped by her opposite number Suzie Bates in the 18th over.

In response, Bates shouldered the responsibility during the challenging chase with 70 runs quickfire coming from her willow in just 55 balls, including 10 boundaries. The 60-run stand between Bates and Caitlin Blakely (28 off 23 balls) was the only significant partnership for Otago. Following their captain’s dismissal in the 18th over, the middle and lower middle order stuttered to provide the finishing touches in the last two overs.

As a result, Wellington recorded their second win in three matches to continue their top position on the points table. On that note, let’s take a quick look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 after the match between Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Suzie Bates (OS-W) 3 3 118 70 39.33 113.46 0 1 18 0 2 Amelia Kerr (WB-W) 2 2 95 88 47.5 143.94 0 1 14 1 3 Georgia Plimmer (WB-W) 2 2 64 41 - 112.28 0 0 4 0 4 Natalie Dodd (CH-W) 2 2 59 31 29.5 111.32 0 0 6 0 5 Bella James (OS-W) 3 3 56 26 18.67 96.55 0 0 8 0 6 Kate Anderson (CM-W) 2 2 49 25 24.5 98 0 0 5 0 7 Hannah Rowe (CH-W) 2 2 46 35 46 97.87 0 0 4 1 8 Felicity Leydon-Davis (OS-W) 3 3 42 24 14 91.3 0 0 3 0 9 Frances Mackay (CM-W) 2 2 42 22 21 79.25 0 0 3 0 10 Eimear Richardson (NS-W) 2 2 39 28 19.5 118.18 0 0 5 0

Otago Sparks captain Suzie Bates jumped to number one spot in the most run-scorers list of Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 following her brilliant fifty, though it went in vain, against Wellington Blaze. Bates has scored 118 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 113.46 and is the only player in the league to cross the 100-run mark so far.

Wellington Blaze captain Amelia Kerr sits in the second place of the charts with 95 runs from two innings at a staggering strike rate of 143.94. Her teammate Georgia Plimmer moved to the third spot with an aggregate 64 runs in two games.

Otago opener Bella James was the latest addition to the list of top 10 run-scorers in Women’s Super Smash. A 21-run knock agains the Blaze helped her move to No.5 with 56 runs in three innings at 18.67.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Poppy Jay Watkins (OS-W) 3 3 7 6 4/28 8.33 7.14 1 0 2 Leigh Kasperek (WB-W)"}">Leigh Kasperek (WB-W) 2 2 8 5 3/35 9.2 5.75 0 0 3 Skye Bowden (AH-W) 1 1 4 4 4/18 4.5 4.5 1 0 4 Jess Watkin (NS-W) 2 2 8 4 2/17 10 5 0 0 5 Gabby Sullivan (CM-W) 2 2 8 4 3/22 11.75 5.88 0 0 6 Xara Jetly (WB-W) 2 2 8 4 3/28 13.5 6.75 0 0 7 Marama Downes (NS-W) 2 2 8 3 2/10 9.67 3.63 0 0 8 Frances Mackay (CM-W) 2 2 8 3 2/19 11.67 4.38 0 0 9 Emma Black (OS-W) 3 3 12 3 1/19 19.33 4.83 0 0 10 Ashtuti Kumar (CH-W) 2 2 8 3 2/19 13.33 5 0 0

Right-arm off-breaker Leigh Kasperek of Wellington moved to the second position in the most wickets list in the league. The Scotland-born player registered figures of 2 for 21 from four overs to take her tally to five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.75.

Wellington’s Xara Jetly (4) and Otago’s Emma Black (3) entered the top 10 wicket-takers charts following their performance in the Match No.7 of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24. Although Poppy Jay Watkins’ went wicketless from the only over she bowled today, the Otago bowler still leads the charts with six wickets in three games at an average of 8.33 and economy rate of 7.14.

