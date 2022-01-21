Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22, Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Auckland Hearts women and Central Hinds women will lock horns in the 28th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 at Eden Park, Auckland.

Auckland Hearts are in fourth position with four wins and five losses in nine matches. Central Hinds, on the other hand, are in fifth position with only two wins and seven defeats in nine matches.

Central Hinds defeated the Auckland Hearts in their first meeting of this season by 14 runs. Natalie Dodd (57 runs) and Georgia Atkinson (32 runs) helped their side post a total of 127 runs.

Auckland Hearts only managed to score 113 runs. Katie Perkins and Bella Armstrong contributed 33 and 22 runs respectively. Jess Watkin and Claudia Green picked up two wickets each for Central Hinds.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts women vs Central Hinds women, Match 28th, Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022, 2:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women Pitch Report

It is a good wicket to bat on at the Eden Park. The average first innings score at this venue is 155 runs. Chasing teams have won six out of seven matches played here. Teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women Weather Forecast

It will be a bright sunny day in Auckland with the sun out throughout the day. The temperature will be between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women Probable XIs

Auckland Hearts Women

Auckland Hearts lost their last match against the Wellington Blaze by five wickets. Their batters again disappointed as they were bowled out at just 89 runs. The Hearts will need their batters to step up and take responsibility.

Probable XI

Katie Perkins, Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze (wk), Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Skye Bowden, Molly Penfold, AT Hucker, Fran Jonas

Central Hinds Women

Central Hinds have had a poor campaign this season as they’ve won only two games out of nine. They have failed to put in a performance as a team and it has cost them big time. The Hinds are already out of the race for the next round and will be eager to end their season on a winning note.

Probable XI

Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims (wk), Kerry-Anne Tomilnson, Jess Watkin (c), Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women Match Prediction

Auckland Hearts will be the clear favorites to win this game but Central Hinds won't give up easily as they too have quality players in their line-up.

Prediction: Auckland Hearts Women to win this match.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Central Hinds - Women Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

