Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22, Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women: Probable XIs. Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

The Otago Sparks women and Auckland Heart women will face off in the 25th match of Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland Hearts are in good form winning three games and losing three of the 6 matches they’ve played so far. They are currently third in the points table. The Otago Sparks, meanwhile, are in excellent form winning six of their eight games. They are in the second spot in the points table.

Otago came out on top by a comfortable 45-run margin when these two sides played each other earlier this season. Batting first, Otago scored 153 runs for the loss of two wickets. Suzie Bates scored an unbeaten 89 while Katey Martin scored 40 runs.

Auckland batters never really got going and scored only 108 for the loss of nine wickets. Katie Perkins scored 29 and Bella Armstrong scored 20 runs. Eden Carson picked four wickets while Emma Black and Molly Loe each had two wickets apiece.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women, Match 25th, Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women Pitch Report

Eden Park is a great venue for batting with a flat pitch and small boundaries. Batters will enjoy themselves on this ground. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. Teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women Weather Forecast

The weather will be mostly sunny with partial clouds . The temperature will be between 21-24 degrees celsius. Overall, a pleasant day to play cricket.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women Probable XIs

Auckland Hearts - Women

Auckland won their last game in a thriller of a contest by just one run against the Canterbury women. Skipper Lauren Down scored 66 runs with good support from Holly Huddleston (42 runs). Molly Penfold picked two wickets while Huddleston and Ariene Kelly picked up one wicket each.

Probable XI

Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze (wk), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Ariene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Josie Penfold, Fran Jonas, Amie Hucker, Molly Penfold.

Otago Sparks - Women

The Otago Sparks lost their last game by 33 runs against the Wellington women. Molly Loe, Emma Black and Kate Ebrahim picked two wickets each. Their batters failed miserably, with only Kate Ebrahim and Katey Martin scoring 29 and 19 runs respectively.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women Match Prediction

Both teams have played well so far but Otago will be clear favorites to win this game as their overall team looks more balanced when compared to Auckland Hearts. They also won the contest when the two sides clashed for the first time this season and will look to make it two in two against Auckland.

Auckland, on the other hand, will have to put in a team performance if they are to beat the Otago Sparks.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Otago Sparks - Women Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

