Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22, Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Auckland Hearts will take on the Wellington Blaze in the 26th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20. Eden Park in Auckland will be the venue for this match.

The Blaze are at the top of the points table with eight wins in eight games. They have been in tremendous form and are yet to lose a match this season. The Hearts, meanwhile, have also played eight matches, picking up four wins and four losses. They are in third position in the points table.

Wellington won by 40 runs when the two teams played earlier this season. Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr scored 42 runs each as the Blaze managed a total of 143 batting first. Holly Huddleston picked up two wickets for Auckland.

Wellington then kept Auckland down to just 103 for the loss of eight wickets and won the game comfortably. Bella Armstrong scored 31 runs and Arlene Kelly scored 25 but all the other batters failed. Jess Kerr picked up four wickets while Leigh Kasperek scalped two.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Match Details

Match: Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze, Match 26, Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: 20th January 2022, 2:40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women

It’s a good wicket for batting in Auckland. The average first innings score here is 155 runs. Chasing teams have won four out of the five matches played here so expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Weather Forecast

There are 40-50% chances of rain on the matchday so interruptions are possible. The temperature will be around 21-23 degrees celsius.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Probable XIs

Auckland Hearts Women

The Hearts won their last match by eight runs against Canterbury. Katie Perking (29 runs), Izzy Gaze (24 runs), and Saachi Shahri (26 runs) were the top contributors with the bat. Arlene Kelly picked up two wickets for them.

Probable XI

Katie Perkins, Lauren Down (c), Izzy Gaze (wk), Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Skye Bowden, Molly Penfold, AT Hucker, Fran Jonas.

Wellington Blaze Women

The Blaze are in red hot form at the moment and have won all eight games they’ve played till now. Their batters and bowlers are performing consistently and they will look to continue on their winning streak.

Probable XI

Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green(c & wk), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Match Prediction

Auckland played some good cricket in the last game but it will be very difficult for them to defeat the Blaze. Wellington will be the outright favorites heading into this game and will likely extend their winning streak to nine in this tournament.

Prediction: Wellington Blaze to win this match.

Auckland Hearts - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

