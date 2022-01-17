Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Super Smash - Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks

Canterbury Magicians - women and the Auckland Hearts - women play against each other in the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22. Hagley Oval, Christchurch will be the venue for this game.

Auckland Hearts have won three out of the seven matches they’ve played and are at the 3rd position on the points table. Canterbury have the same record but are at the 4th position due to a poorer net run rate.

Auckland won the first game between the two sides earlier this season by one run. Lauren Down scored 66 runs for Auckland and was well assisted by Holly Huddleston who scored 42 runs. Lea Tahuhu picked two wickets for Canterbury. Amy Sattherthwaite and Frances Mackay picked one wicket each.

Amy Satterthwaite scored a brilliant 71 runs and Frances Mackay scored 34 runs as well but despite their valiant efforts they fell one run short of the target. Molly Penfold picked up two wickets. Arlene Kelly and Holly Huddlestone picked up one wicket each.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians - women vs Auckland Hearts - women Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a decent wicket for batting. The average first innings score here is 159 runs. Chasing teams have won 15 out of the 31 games played so far. Bowlers will get some assistance off the new ball.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women Weather Forecast

The weather will be clear with the sun out throughout the day. The temperature will be between 19-21 degrees Celsius during match time.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women Probable XIs

Canterbury Magicians - Women

Canterbury has a good squad with a few big names in New Zealand women’s cricket circuit. The likes of Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu, etc are proven performers and are the main players on their team. They’ll need some support in the upcoming matches from the rest of the squad if they are to make it to the next round.

Probable XI

Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c). Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Jodie Dean, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Sarah Asmussen

Auckland Hearts - Women

Auckland Hearts are looking good but they’ve been inconsistent with their performances, especially their batters. They too have quite a few good players in Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston and Bella Armstrong, etc. Auckland will need to put in performances as a team in the upcoming games.

Probable XI

Katie Perkins, Lauren Down (c), IC Gaze (wk), Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Skye Bowden, Molly Penfold, AT Hucker, Fran Jonas

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women Match Prediction

Both sides have played seven matches and have won three. Both teams are struggling with inconsistency in their batting unit. It could be an evenly balanced match but Auckland might have the upper hand as they have quite a few players who can contribute all-round.

Prediction: Auckland Hearts to win this match.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Auckland Hearts - Women Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

