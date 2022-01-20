Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction

Canterbury Magicians women and Northern Brave women will meet in the 27th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Canterbury Magicians have won three out of the eight matches they’ve played and are in fourth position on the points table. They will have to perform well from now onwards if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. The Northern Brave, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from eight matches.

The Canterbury Magicians won this season's earlier meeting between the two sides by 16 runs. Skipper Frances Mackay scored 43 runs and Amy Satterthwaite scored 37 runs for Canterbury, who finished with 142 runs batting first. The Northern Brave could score only 126 runs in their 20 overs and lost the match by 16 runs. Kate Anderson scored 49 runs and Caitlin Gurrey scored 29. Jacinta Savage picked two wickets while Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, and Jessica Simmons picked up one wicket each.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women. Match 27, Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 21st January 2022, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval is a decent one for batting. The average first innings score here is 159 runs. Chasing teams have won 15 out of 32 matches. Teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women Weather Forecast

It will be a bright sunny day with the temperature being around 18-20 degrees Celsius during game time.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women Probable XIs

Canterbury Magicians - Women

Canterbury Magicians lost their last game against the Auckland Hearts by eight runs. They need to be consistent with their performance to reach the next round. Their batters have disappointed on most occasions and it’s time for them to step up.

Probable XI

Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Jodie Dean, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Northern Brave - Women

Northern Brave have had a really poor campaign this season. They have only won one match and it reflects their struggles this season. Central Districts defeated them by two wickets in their last game. Like Canterbury, the Northern Brave batters too have failed to perform consistently. They will look to win the remaining games and end their season on a positive note.

Probable XI

Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday(c), Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (wk), Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women Match Prediction

Batting is a weak point for both sides as their batters have failed to perform consistently. But despite that Canterbury will be the favorites to win this game

Prediction: Canterbury Magicians - Women to win this match.

Canterbury Magicians - Women vs Northern Brave - Women Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Parimal

