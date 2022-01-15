Women’s Super Smash, Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

It’s a clash between the table-toppers and the side at rock bottom when the Wellington Blaze take on the Northern Brave in the Women's Super Smash.

Wellington are in red hot form and are at the top of the points table with seven wins from seven games played. The Northern Brave, meanwhile, have struggled very badly so far and are at the bottom of the points table with only one win and six defeats after seven matches.

This will be the first game between the two sides in this edition of the Women’s Super Smash T20.

Northern Brave - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Match Details

Match: Northern Brave vs Wellington Blaze, Match 24th, Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: New Cobham Oval, Whangarei.

Northern Brave - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Pitch Report

This is a new venue so there haven’t been a lot of matches played here as yet. The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting and the batsmen will enjoy themselves on this wicket. The team batting first has won the only T20 game on this ground so far so the team winning the toss will look to bat first..

Northern Brave - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Weather Forecast

The weather will be cloudy with a few showers in the morning and in the afternoon. The temperature will be around 22-24 degrees celsius.

Northern Brave - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Probable XIs

Northern Brave - Women

The Brave were defeated by the Central Districts by four wickets in their last game. Caitlin Gurrey scored 58 runs while all the other batters failed miserably. Nensi Patel and LH Heaps picked two wickets each.

Probable XI

Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (wk), Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps.

Wellington Blaze - Women

Wellington are on a winning streak this season and have won all seven games they’ve played so far. They won their last game against the Central Districts by five wickets. Jess Kerr picked a four-wicket haul while Xara Jetly and Leigh Kasperek picked up a wicket each.

Contributions from Maddy Green (28 runs), Jess Kerr (25), Amelia Kerr (26) and Thamsyn Newton (23) made sure they chased the target without much trouble.

Probable XI

Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green(c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka SIngh.

Northern Brave - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Match Prediction

The Blaze are on a roll this season and are yet to lose a game after playing seven matches. The Brave, on the contrary, have won only one game out of seven.

The Blaze have quite a few big names in their side as well and they are playing up to expectations. They will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Blaze Women to win this game.

Northern Brave - Women vs Wellington Blaze - Women Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

