Women’s Super Smash T20, Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Otago Sparks Women will take on Auckland Hearts Women in the Preliminary Final of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The University Oval in Dunedin will host this high-octane contest.

The Otago Sparks Women finished in second position on the table with 32 points to their name, having won eight games and lost only two. They beat the Canterbury Magicians Women in their last league game.

After being asked to bowl first, the Sparks’ bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Magicians to 111 in their 20 overs. Suzie Bates then led the charge with the bat, scoring a fifty, to help her side get across the line with seven balls to spare. The Sparks will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum into their upcoming match.

Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, finished in third position on the table. They won five games and lost as many, collecting 20 points. The Hearts beat Central Hinds Women in their last league game to seal a berth in the playoffs.

Batting first, the Hinds only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs. The Hearts’ batters then successfully chased down the total in the penultimate over to win the game by eight wickets. The Hearts will be eager to repeat their performance against the Sparks Women in the preliminary final.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Details:

Match: Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Preliminary Final, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 27th 2022, Thursday, 08:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval is a belter of a track. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dunedin are expected to hover between 6 and 12 degrees Celsius. There could be interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Probable XIs

Otago Sparks Women

Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw and Eden Carson picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Magicians to 111 in their last match. Suzie Bates, who opened the batting, scored 55 and Kate Ebrahim remained unbeaten on 36 to help her side chase down the total in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Marina Lamplough, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Auckland Hearts Women

Bella Armstrong picked up two wickets as the Hinds only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs in their most recent fixture. Katie Perkins scored 67 at the top of the order to help her side chase down the total with nine balls to spare.

Probable XI

Katie Perkins, Lauren Down (c), Holly Huddleston, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Isabella Gaze (wk), Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures. The winner of this clash will face the Wellington Blaze Women in the final on Saturday. With all to play for in the preliminary final, both sides are expected to come out all guns blazing on Thursday.

Otago Sparks Women look like a settled unit and should be able to beat the Auckland Hearts Women on Thursday.

Prediction: Otago Sparks Women to win this encounter.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

