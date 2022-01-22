Women’s Super Smash T20, Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Otago Sparks women and Canterbury Magicians women will square off in the 29th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 at University Oval, Dunedin.

Otago Sparks are now in second position with seven wins in nine matches. Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians are fourth with four wins and five defeats after nine matches.

Otago Sparks women won the earlier encounter between the two sides by 12 runs. Batting first, they put up 136 runs on the board. Suzie Bates scored 47 runs with Katey Martin contributing 38. Melissa Banka picked up three wickets for Canterbury.

Canterbury Magicians were bowled out for 124 runs. Amy Satterthwaite scored 23 with Natalie Cox scoring 37. Eden Carson and Kate Ebrahim scalped three wickets each while Emma Black bagged two.

Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women Match Details

Match: Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women, Match 29th, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 2:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women Pitch Report

The University Oval has an excellent pitch for batting. The average first innings score has been 166 runs. Chasing teams have won 12 out of 17 matches on this ground. Teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss.

Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women Weather Report

It will be partially cloudy in Dunedin but there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 14-16 degrees Celsius.

Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women Probable XIs

Otago Sparks - Women

Otago Sparks women are in excellent form. They won their last match against Auckland Hearts by 10 wickets and have triumphed in three of their last five games. It shows that Otago Sparks women are playing some good cricket at the moment and they’ll look to take it forward.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

Canterbury Magicians Women

Canterbury have performed decently this season but they’ll want to improve on that. Their batters finally came to the party in their last game against Northern Brave as they scored 172 runs and won the match by 24 runs. Canterbury will look to continue this winning momentum in their upcoming match as well.

Probable XI

Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c). Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Jodie Dean, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Sarah Asmussen

Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women Match Prediction

Otago Sparks will be the clear favorites to win this match. They’ve already defeated the Canterbury Magicians once and are in good form as well.

Prediction: Otago Sparks to win this match.

Otago Sparks - Women vs Canterbury Magicians - Women Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Suzie Bates to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far