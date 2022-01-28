Women’s Super Smash T20, Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Wellington Blaze Women will lock horns with Otago Sparks Women in the final of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this exciting contest.

Wellington Blaze Women topped the table with 40 points to their name. They are unbeaten so far, having won all 10 of their games. Wellington Blaze Women beat Northern Brave Women in their last league game to finish at the top of the table.

After being asked to bat first, the Wellington Blaze Women posted 154 on the board, losing nine wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Brave Women on 100, winning the game by 54 runs. They will look to perform in a similar manner in the final.

Otago Sparks Women, on the other hand, finished the league stages in second position. They convincingly defeated Auckland Hearts Women in the preliminary final to seal a berth in the final.

Batting first, the Sparks Women scored 143 in their 20 overs. It was a tricky chase for the Hearts Women and they faltered as the Sparks Women defended the total successfully, winning the game by 29 runs. They will be hoping to fire in unison against the Blaze Women in the final on Saturday.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Details:

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Final, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 29th 2022, Saturday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park will assist the bowlers. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters have to be patient while bowling on this surface.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dunedin is expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Probable XIs

Wellington Blaze Women

The only unbeaten side in the competition, the Blaze Women, have performed brilliantly and will be looking to continue in the final. Sophie Devine holds the key for them in the final and her contribution will be vital for them to lift the title.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh

Otago Sparks Women

Skipper Suzie Bates has been leading the charge with the bat for them in the competition so far. She scored 75 in the preliminary final to help them post a competitive total on the board, which they eventually defended. Otago Sparks will look to fire in unison against the Blaze Women in the final on Saturday.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Prediction

Both these sides finished the league stages in the top two positions and are the deserving finalists. They have been brilliant in the competition so far and it will all come down to performing as a unit in the final. It will be a cracker of a contest as both sides will come out all guns blazing on Saturday.

Wellington Blaze Women have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Wellington Blaze Women to win this encounter.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

