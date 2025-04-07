Women's T20 Kartini Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women's T20 Kartini Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 9 to 12. The Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali will play host to all four games of the tournament, which will see the participation of three teams. Philippines, Indonesia and Cook Islands.

Ad

As per ESPNcricinfo, Philippines clashed against Singapore in their last series, where they sustained a 2-1 series loss. Meanwhile, Indonesia hosted a tri-series involving Bhutan and Singapore. The side managed to produce an impressive performance with wins in five of their six games.

Cook Islands last appeared in the Women's T20 Pacific Cup 2024, where they could taste victory in only one out of five occasions.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the competition.

Ad

Trending

Women's T20 Kartini Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, April 9

Indonesia vs Cook Islands, 6:00 AM

Thursday, April 10

Philippines vs Indonesia, 6:00 AM

Friday, April 11

Cook Islands vs Philippines, 6:00 AM

Saturday, April 12

Final, TBC vs TBC, 11:00 AM

Women's T20 Kartini Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, there has been no concrete information about the live telecast and streaming of the Women's T20 Kartini Cup 2025. It might be safe to assume that the competition will not be available to stream, and the interested fans can only track the scorecards.

Ad

Women's T20 Kartini Cup 2025: Full squads

Cook Islands

Maya Piakura, Mr Vila, Mummy Elikana, T Marurai, Tailor Maika, Tapuaiva Piakura, Loane Evangelean, Rv Auora, Tetiare Mataora, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sonnia Vaia, Angite Ruarau, Esther Williams, Sofia Samuels, T Elikana

Philippines

Katie Medios Donovan, Jhon Andreano, Reyven Castillo, Karri Gullem Keen, Kyte Gullem Keen, Jessica Medianesta, Ashley Miranda, Simranjeet Sirah, Alexbobbi Smith, Amelia Valdez

Indonesia

Kisi Kasse, Maria Corazon, Luh Dewi, Hamid Fitria Rada Rani, Sang Ayu Nyoman, Kadek Winda Prastini, Ni Nanda Sakarini Dara Paramitha, Desi Wulandari, Lie Qiao, Ni Ariani, Ni Putri Suwandewi, Ni Wayan Sariani

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️