Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 14:56 IST

Can Sri Lanka Women end their campaign on a high?
Can Sri Lanka Women end their campaign on a high?

The penultimate group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will feature a clash between the two most unsuccessful teams of the group, Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women. Both the Asian sides have lost their respective matches against India Women, Australia Women, and New Zealand Women.

Neither Sri Lanka Women nor Bangladesh Women can make it to the semifinals and hence will play for pride in this match. The islanders had made a solid first impression in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up phase as they had defeated pre-tournament favorites England Women by ten wickets. Unfortunately, they could not carry forward that momentum in the main event.

Bangladesh Women were expected to perform better than the way they have done thus far and did give the White Ferns a run for their money in the previous match. Speaking of the players to watch out for, Sri Lanka Women will hope that their captain Chamari Atapaththu leads the team from the front. The skipper has impressed a lot in this tournament and will likely hold the key to the success for Sri Lanka Women.

On the other side, Bangladesh Women will rest their hopes on the duo of Ritu Moni and Murshida Khatun. The former bowled a terrific spell against New Zealand Women while the latter is the team's best player.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match details

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Date: 2 March 2020

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Hansima Karunaratne, Chamari Atapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari

Bangladesh: Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha RahmanNigar Sultana (wk), Fargana HoqueFahima KhatunRumana AhmedJahanara AlamSalma Khatun (C), Sobhana Mostary and Panna Ghosh.

Where to watch the matches in India?

Sri Lanka-W v Bangladesh-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for Sri Lanka-W v Bangladesh-W will be available on Hotstar.com.


Published 01 Mar 2020, 14:56 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team Chamari Athapaththu Ritu Moni
IPL
