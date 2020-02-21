×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020, West Indies v Thailand | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 17:26 IST

West Indies will be the favourites to win this clash
West Indies will be the favourites to win this clash

Former Women's T20 World Cup winners, West Indies will open their campaign against the debutants, Thailand in what will be a historic match for women's cricket. This is the first time a team from Thailand has qualified for a global cricketing event and hence, the players will look to give their best and leave a lasting impression.

For West Indies, Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews will look to make an impact in this game as their opponents do not have much experience of playing international cricket. However, Thailand skipper Sornnarin Tippoch will expect her team to give the Caribbean team a run for their money.

The Thai team lost their warmup match against New Zealand while their match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to weather conditions. On the other hand, West Indies fell short in a tricky run-chase against India in their warm-up game. This match will be played at the bouncy pitch in Perth and hence, the fast bowlers should dominate the proceedings.

Speaking of the players to watch out for in this contest, all eyes will be on Chanida Sutthiruang, who essayed a gritty 36-run in the warmup game against New Zealand. West Indies will hope that Anisa Mohammed continues her fine form with the ball as she picked up two wickets in the warmup phase.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

West Indies Women vs Thailand Women match details

Venue: WACA, Perth

Date: 22nd February 2020

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

West Indies: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Thailand: Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornarin Tippoch (c), Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Soraya Lateh.

Where to watch the matches in India?

West Indies-W v Thailand-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for West Indies-W v Thailand-W will be available on Hotstar.com

Published 21 Feb 2020, 17:26 IST
