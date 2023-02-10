Women's T20 World Cup 2023, SA-W vs SL-W: Newlands, Cape Town pitch history and T20 records

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will begin tonight (February 10) at Newlands in Cape Town. The home team South Africa Women will clash with Sri Lanka Women in the opening game of the mega-event.

South Africa will start as the overwhelming favorites to win this match. Not only do they have the home advantage but they also squashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their previous meeting at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Cape Town has not hosted too many women's T20I matches in the recent past but the venue played host to the Women's Super League tournament in 2020. Here are some vital stats you need to know from the matches played at Newlands during that tournament.

Newlands, Cape Town T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 72 - Lizelle Lee.

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - N Baneti (right-arm medium).

Highest team score: 150/3 - Duchesses vs. Starlights, 2020.

Lowest team score: 44 - Coronations vs. Thistles, 2020.

Average score: 119

Newlands Pitch Report

The conditions in Cape Town will likely assist the quick bowlers. At the Women's T20 Super League played at this ground in 2020, the average score was 119, which suggests that anything above 130 will be a great total on this ground.

Newlands, Cape Town last Women's T20 match

In the previous game on this ground, Coronations defeated Thistles by 59 runs. Nadine de Klerk's 30-run knock helped Coronations score 103 runs in the first innings. In response, Thistles were bundled out for just 44 runs.

Surprisingly, not a single six was hit in that match. A total of 19 wickets fell, with pacers bagging 10 of them. Given that the team batting first won all six matches in the Women's T20 Super League, the captain winning the toss tonight would look to bat first.

