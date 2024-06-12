Women's T20I Central Europe Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women's T20I Central Europe Cup 2024 is a T20I tri-series organized by the European Cricket Network (ECN). The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, June 14 and will conclude on Sunday, June 16.
A total of six matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the tournament at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague. Czechia Women, Gibraltar Women and Croatia Women are the three teams that are a part of the tournament. Each team will face the other two teams twice in the tournament.
Czechia Women made their T20I debut this month against Austria Women. Austria won all three matches of the series. Croatia Women will be making their T20I debut in this series.
Czechia Women and Croatia Women did face each other in a four-match T10 series. Czechia Women won three out of the four matches, while one match of the series was abandoned.
Gibraltar Women made their T20I debut against Estonia Women in a three-match series in April this year. They won all three matches of the series. Gibraltar hosted ECI Women Gibraltar last year. The Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden were the three other participants in the series apart from Gibraltar. Gibraltar failed to win a single match in the T10 series.
Women's T20I Central Europe Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Friday, June 14
Match 1 - Czechia Women vs Gibraltar Women, 2:30 PM
Match 2 - Croatia Women vs Czechia Women, 6:30 PM
Saturday, June 15
Match 3 - Gibraltar Women vs Croatia Women, 1:30 PM
Match 4 - Czechia Women vs Croatia Women, 5:30 PM
Sunday, June 16
Match 5 - Croatia Women vs Gibraltar Women, 1:30 PM
Match 6 - Gibraltar Women vs Czechia Women, 5:30 PM
Women's T20I Central Europe Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Live Streaming - FanCode
Live Telecast - NA
Women's T20I Central Europe Cup 2024: Full Squads
Czechia Women
Katerina Tesarikova, Pratibha Choudhary, Tereza Kolcunova (c), Anushree Kshirsagar, Sarka Kolcunova, Magda Martincova (wk), Rachel Pavlickova, Erika Kuncova, Kristýna Bulirova, Magdalena Ulmanova, Vlasta Volfova, Zuzana Tumpachova
Gibraltar Women
Christine McNally, Elizabeth Ferrary, Rosaleen Reilly, Ying King To, Amy Valverde (c), Lauren Payas, Megan Mumford, Niamh Robeson, Nikki Caruana, Puja Chugani, Prabha Raghunath (wk), Sally Barton, Helen Mumford, Lenka Tryb, Misha Paryani, Yanira Blagg
Croatia Women
NA
