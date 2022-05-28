Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022, Match 4, Norway Women vs Denmark Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Denmark Women will face Norway Women in the fourth match of the Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022. The Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground in Kolsva, Sweden will host this clash.

Denmark Women will be playing their second match after their game against Sweden Women. This will only be their second T20I. It will be a good platform for them to gain some experience. They will be keen to leave an impact on this series.

Norway Women, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of starts to the competition. They have lost both their games to Sweden Women so far.

Their first game resulted in a nine-wicket defeat. In the next game, they were restricted to just 76/9 batting first. Sweden Women got over the line with ease, winning by eight wickets. Norway Women will have to pick themselves up to register their first win of the tournament.

Norway Women vs Denmark Women Match Details

Match: Norway Women vs Denmark Women, Match 4, Women’s T20I Nordic Cup.

Date and Time: May 28th 2022, Saturday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva, Sweden.

Norway Women vs Denmark Women Pitch Report

The wicket will provide assistance to the bowlers. Overcast conditions will make it challenging for batters. Batters need to take time in the middle to score runs.

The average score so far has been 67. Therefore, the side that wins the toss should have no hesitation in bowling first.

Norway Women vs Denmark Women Weather Forecast

There will be a cloud cover throughout the game with 34% chances of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

Norway Women vs Denmark Women Probable XIs

Norway Women

Ayesha Hasan, Farial Zia Safdar, Pooja Kumari, Ramya Immadi, Mutaiba Ansar (c), Amna Dastgir, Kristina Pirtskhalava, Anushka Gorad, Dulimi Gamage, Hina Hussain, Paridhi Agarwal.

Denmark Women

Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Nita Parmar Dalgaard, Annette Braarup Lyng, Kristine Rorsted Mos, Ane Manon Nilssonan, Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Anne-Sofie Brocksle, Charlotte Pallesen

Norway Women vs Denmark Women Match Prediction

Norway Women have lost two games on the trot and desperately need to win this game. Since Denmark Women are new to the scene, Norway will fancy their chances here.

However, they need to bat well, which is something that they have failed to do so far in the competition. Nonetheless, expect Norway Women to win this game.

Prediction: Norway Women to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Norway Women register a victory in their do-or-die encounter? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee