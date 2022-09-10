Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Full schedule, squads and match timings

The United Arab Emirates Cricket Board is all set to host the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series, starting on Saturday, September 10.

A total of four teams will compete in the event. USA Women, Zimbabwe Women, UAE Women, and Thailand Women are the participating teams.

The tournament will provide the perfect platform for all four teams to hone their skills ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, which will take place in Abu Dhabi in September 2022.

The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host all the matches of the tournament. The table topper at the end of the event will be declared the winner of the competition.

Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, September 10

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 11.30 am

UAE Women vs Thailand Women, 3.30 pm

Monday, September 12

UAE Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 11.30 am

Thailand Women vs USA Women, 3.30 pm

Tuesday, September 13

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 11.30 am

UAE Women vs USA Women, 3.30 pm

Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Squads

Thailand Women

South Africa v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Nanthita Boonsukham, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantam, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Banthida Leephatthana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch.

United Arab Emirates Women

Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Gaur, Siya Gokhale, Priyanjali Jain (wk), Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Esha Oza, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma.

United States of America Women

USA Women cricket players - Image Credits: USA Cricket (Image: Getty)

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Geetika Kodali, Anika Kolan, Bhumika Bhadiraju, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Isani Vaghela, Lisa Ramjit, Moksha Chaudhary, Preeti Iyenger, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra, Yashaditi Teka.

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Francisca Chipare, Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma.

