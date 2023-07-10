Women's T20I Tri-Series 2023 - Scotland vs Thailand, Match 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Scotland Women and Thailand Women are all set to tour the Netherlands for a three-match T20IW Tri-Series starting on July 10. The two sides are slated to play the first game of the series at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd cricket ground in Utrecht. The game will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

The series will comprise six matches which will be played over a period of six days; the series will conclude on July 16. As per the schedule, each team will play the other twice in a double round-robin format. The team finishing at the top of the standings after all matches will clinch the ECN Netherlands T20IW Tri-Series 2023.

Scotland Women have a marginal upper hand over Thailand Women in WT20s, beating them on two out of three occasions. However, Thailand Women have been in impressive form leading into this tournament.

With so much excitement in the air, both teams have a lot to play for in the opening WT20I match of the tournament.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Match Details

Match: Scotland Women vs Thailand Women, Match 1, Women's Tri-Series 2023

Date and Time: July 10, Monday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd is considered favorable for batting. If the batters get their eye in, we can expect a high-scoring thriller. Besides, with shorter boundaries on the leg side, run-scoring can be a very rewarding experience.

Of the five WT20I matches played at this venue, teams batting second have won thrice.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the weather at Utrecht will be partly cloudy with a slim chance of rainfall. The humidity is expected to hover around 50% while temperatures throughout the day will fluctuate between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Scotland Women

Probable Xl

Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Darcey Carter, Ellen Watson, Emma Walsingham, Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Samantha Haggo

Thailand Women

Probable Xl

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Prediction

Thailand Women are entering this series with five impressive wins on the trot. They are riding high on confidence and would be raring to have a go at the Scotland Women.

On the other hand, Scotland Women have only been able to secure two wins in their last five T20I games. Considering Scotland Women's scratchy form in the last few games, Thailand Women will start out as favorites.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win the match.

Scotland Women vs Thailand Women Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

