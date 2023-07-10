Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Starting on the 10th of July and ending on the 15th of July, the Women's cricket teams of Thailand, Scotland, and the Netherlands will face off in an electrifying T20I Tri-series.

The Thailand and Scotland Women's Tour of Netherlands 2023 is set to take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. Spectators can anticipate a thrilling clash with these talented teams eying for dominance.

Each match will commence at 5:30 PM IST, guaranteeing a spectacle of skill, strategy, and passion. Prepare for an intense showdown in this captivating women's cricket tour.

Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, July 10

1st T20I – Thailand Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST

Tuesday, July 11

2nd T20I – Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST

Wednesday, July 12

3rd T20I - Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST

Thursday, July 13

4th T20I - Thailand Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST

Friday, July 14

5th T20I - Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 15

6th T20I - Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST

Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023:: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20I matches of Thailand and Scotland Women's Tour of Netherlands 2023 will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023:: Full Squads

Thailand Women

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nannaphat Chaihan, Nanthita Boonsukham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Netherlands Women

Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Jolien van Vliet, Mikkie Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom, Sterre Kalis.

Scotland Women

Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Darcey Carter, Ellen Watson, Emma Walsingham, Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Nayma Shaikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Samantha Haggo, Sarah Bryce.

