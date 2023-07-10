Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Starting on the 10th of July and ending on the 15th of July, the Women's cricket teams of Thailand, Scotland, and the Netherlands will face off in an electrifying T20I Tri-series.
The Thailand and Scotland Women's Tour of Netherlands 2023 is set to take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. Spectators can anticipate a thrilling clash with these talented teams eying for dominance.
Each match will commence at 5:30 PM IST, guaranteeing a spectacle of skill, strategy, and passion. Prepare for an intense showdown in this captivating women's cricket tour.
Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Monday, July 10
1st T20I – Thailand Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST
Tuesday, July 11
2nd T20I – Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST
Wednesday, July 12
3rd T20I - Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST
Thursday, July 13
4th T20I - Thailand Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST
Friday, July 14
5th T20I - Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST
Saturday, July 15
6th T20I - Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 5:30 PM IST
Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023:: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details
The T20I matches of Thailand and Scotland Women's Tour of Netherlands 2023 will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
Women's T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands 2023:: Full Squads
Thailand Women
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nannaphat Chaihan, Nanthita Boonsukham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Suwanan Khiaoto, Thipatcha Putthawong.
Netherlands Women
Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Jolien van Vliet, Mikkie Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom, Sterre Kalis.
Scotland Women
Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Darcey Carter, Ellen Watson, Emma Walsingham, Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Nayma Shaikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Samantha Haggo, Sarah Bryce.