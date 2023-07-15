Women's Tri-Series 2023 - Netherlands vs Scotland, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final match of the action-packed Women’s Tri-Series 2023 will take place between Netherlands Women and Scotland Women at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd Ground in Utrecht. The game is expected to commence on Saturday, July 15, at 5:30 pm IST.

This will be a do-or-die battle for Scotland Women as they look to topple the table-toppers Thailand Women. While for Netherlands Women it was already a little too late as they were severely behind both in terms of NRR and rankings.

Netherlands Women were decimated by the Thai bowlers as they ran through their defenses in a flash. Apart from Sterre Kalis, no other batter could survive the onslaught from the Thailand Women bowlers as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 75.

Thipatcha Putthawong picked up a five-wicket haul to obliterate the fragile Ducth batting lineup. It turned out to be a very sorry batting scorecard for the Dutch as no one apart from Kalis was able to register a double-digit score. Their defeat in the last game has also pushed them further away from the title as their NRR has dipped to a paltry low of -0.487.

Scotland Women have a real chance of toppling Thailand from the top but they will need to play really well and beat the Dutch by a comprehensive margin, which will be no ordinary feat for them. The team so far has done well in their last two T20I games. After going down in the first game against Thailand Women, Scotland made a remarkable comeback.

They were the first to defeat the hosts by a comprehensive margin of six runs. And in their last game, they chased down a stiff target of 103 under tricky batting conditions well inside 20 overs.

Netherlands Vs Scotland Women Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, 6th T20I match, WT20I Tri Series 2023

Date and Time: July 15, Saturday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Netherlands Vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

In the ongoing tri-series, teams have had more success in chasing down totals. Anything around the 100-run mark has been chased with relative ease. However, the surface is known for its slow nature as the spinners have had great success bowling on this surface. Either team batting first should look to post anything in excess of 100 runs to exert pressure on the other side.

While teams bowling first should try their best to restrict the batting side between the range of 80-100 runs.

Netherlands Vs Scotland Women Weather Report

Heavy showers are predicted on Saturday as the probability of rain is up to a staggering high of 80%. It will also be a very breezy day as the wind speed is expected to surge past the 30 km/hr mark. The temperature on match day will be moderate varying between 25 C and 16 C.

Netherlands Vs Scotland Women Probable Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Heather Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom

Scotland Women

Probable Xl

Ailsa Lister, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Olivia Bell, Samantha Haggo, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

Netherlands Vs Scotland Women Prediction

This is going to be a tough battle for the two sides. It is quite difficult to decipher an obvious winner here. Scotland Women appear in threatening form as they have won two consecutive matches which also includes a win against the hosts. Netherlands Women have returned to winning ways after securing a win against Thailand Women.

But they are yet to defeat Scotland Women in this series. By looking at the current form of the two teams, our win predictor tilts marginally in favor of Scotland Women.

Prediction: Scotland Women to win the match

Netherlands Vs Scotland Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

