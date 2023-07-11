Women's Tri-Series 2023 - Netherlands vs Thailand, Match 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the T20IW Tri-Series will get underway between Netherlands Women and Thailand Women on July 11 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd cricket ground, Utrecht. The game will commence at 5:30 PM IST time. This will be the first game for the hosts, while it will be the second game for Thailand Women.

Both teams clashed in the ODI series ahead of the tri-series, which ended up in a 1-1 tie. We witnessed some really good all-round cricket from both sides. Thailand Women drew the first blood in the opening ODI match. The second match was washed out, and Netherlands Women staged a magnificent comeback to level the series in the third game.

However, Netherlands Women haven’t had the best of the outing in T20 cricket of late. They have only managed to win two matches in their last five T20 games. Whereas, Thailand Women have maintained an impressive run in T20I cricket and have managed to emerge victorious in all their last five T20 matches.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 2nd T20I match, WT20I Tri Series 2023

Date and Time: July 11, Tuesday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

Only a handful number of T20I games have been played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd. From very little that we know, the pitch is ideal for batting but can tend to be on the slower side during the later stages of the game. The average first innings score for women’s and men’s T20I is below 95.

Batters may need to work hard for their runs and navigate through the middle and later phases of the game cautiously.

Out of five WT20I matches played on this venue, teams batting second have won on more occasions (3) as opposed to teams batting first (2).

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Weather Report

The weather for Tuesday’s game will be warm and sunny with a few clouds expected to be dotted around. The temperature during the day may surge to a maximum of 28 degree celsius. But as approach the evening, the temperature may drop to a minimum of 16 degree celsius. There is no imminent threat of rainfall which is currently down at 10%.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Heather Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom

Thailand Women

Probable Xl

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suwanan Khiaoto (WK), Roseann Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nattaya Boochatham

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Prediction

Netherlands Women and Thailand Women have seen a lot of each other in the recently concluded ODI series last Friday. Although that series ended in a stalemate, Thailand Women have always had the better of Netherlands Women in T20I.

Besides, Thailand Women are in destructive form of late who have completely annihilated Scotland Women in the opening match of the series.

They have managed to defeat Dutch Women in four out of their last five T20 matches and are entering this fixture with a lot of confidence under their belt.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win the match.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

