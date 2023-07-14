Women's Tri-Series 2023 - Netherlands vs Thailand, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth match of the Women’s Tri-Series 2023 will see Netherlands Women and Thailand Women lock horns at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd Cricket Ground in Utrecht. The game is expected to commence on July 14 at 5:30 PM IST.

Netherlands Women completed a resounding victory against Thailand Women in the second T20I match beating them convincingly by six wickets. However, they did experience their low point against Scotland Women, who thumped them by six runs in a tricky run chase.

Thailand Women have suffered two back-to-back defeats after triumphing over Scotland Women in their first WT20I match of the series. After ending their first game on a high, things haven’t quite worked out in their favor in their subsequent matches.

In their second game, they faltered with the bat and failed to put on a competitive target against Netherlands Women, and eventually lost the contest. In their most recent encounter, they floundered with the ball and allowed a vulnerable Scotland Women side to race to their target with 14 balls to spare.

Netherlands Vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women, 5th T20I match, WT20I Tri Series 2023

Date and Time: July 14, Friday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Netherlands Vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

Batting on this surface has proven to be quite a daunting challenge for all three teams that have competed so far in this series. The average score in this series is around about 89 runs and only on two occasions have teams been able to surpass the 100-run mark.

By looking at the current trend, anything over 100 will be a defendable total on this deck.

Netherlands Vs Thailand Women Weather Report

The weather forecast on Friday doesn’t appear to be that threatening in terms of rain as chances of a downpour are down to 10%. However, it is going to be dark and gloomy with thick grey clouds dominating the sky.

The humidity rate is going to be at a moderate high of 54% while the temperature will during the day will vary between 22 C and 13 C.

Netherlands Vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Heather Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom

Thailand Women

Probable Xl

Thipatcha Putthawong, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh

Netherlands Vs Thailand Women Prediction

Netherlands Women have the home advantage and will make the most of it. They have knocked over Thailand Women once in the series already and are riding high on confidence. They have some good memories of their last encounter and should be eagerly eyeing another victory, which will help them top the points table.

Prediction: Netherlands Women to win the match.

Netherlands Vs Thailand Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

