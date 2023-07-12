Women's Tri-Series 2023 - Scotland Vs Thailand, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland Women and Thailand Women are slated to take on each other in the fourth match of the Women’s T20 Tri-Series on Thursday, July 13. The game will be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd Cricket Ground in Utrecht.

Scotland Women have been blown away first by Thailand Women but fought back really well against the Netherlands Women in the second T20I game. The Scotland batters applied themselves and played according to the conditions, posting a decent target of 111 runs.

Hannah Rainey along with Darcey Carter and Abtaha Maqsood starred with the ball, steering Soctland to a comprehensive victory by six runs.

Thailand Women thoroughly dominated Scotland Women in the first ODI but slipped against the hosts while defending a modest target of 93. Following their defeat against the Dutch, Thailand Women would be looking to return back to winning ways against Scotland Women.

Their record against Scotland in T20I is impressive and they will look to maintain it that way in their upcoming fixture.

Scotland Vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Scotland Women vs Thailand Women, 4th T20I match, WT20I Tri Series 2023

Date and Time: July 13, Thursday, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Scotland Vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

No big scores have been scored at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in recent times. Bowlers have a major role to play as the deck tends to assist the bowlers more than the batters. In all the five WT20I games played, none of the teams have managed to post scores in excess of the 150-run mark.

Anything between the range of 100-120 will be a competitive score on this track as run-scoring may become quite a challenge on this surface.

Scotland Vs Thailand Women Weather Report

Heavy thundershowers are predicated early in the morning as the probability of rain is in excess of 80 percent. However, the weather is expected to improve as the day progresses but it is likely that we may witness some rain interruptions during the course of the game. Temperatures during the day will vary between 22 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Vs Thailand Women Probable Xl

Scotland Women

Probable Xl

Ailsa Lister, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Olivia Bell, Samantha Haggo, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, and Katherine Fraser.

Thailand Women

Probable Xl

Thipatcha Putthawong, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Natthakan Chantham, and Rosenan Kanoh.

Scotland Vs Thailand Women Prediction

Scotland Women were steamrolled by Thailand Women in the first T20I match of the series. They are still reeling from that defeat and appear to be low on morale and self-confidence. Thailand Women have looked in a very threatening form and have asked serious questions to both the teams in this series.

Thailand Women have the upper hand over Scotland Women as they have exposed them in the past in a number of T20I games.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win the match.

Scotland Vs Thailand Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

Poll : Chanida Sutthiruang to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes