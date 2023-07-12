Women's Tri-Series 2023: Updated standings after Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, Match 3

Scotland Women have staged a remarkable turnaround by thumping the hosts Netherlands in the third match of the Women’s Tri-Series in Utrecht. The game took place on July 12 at 5:30 PM IST. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd hosted the game.

Scotland Women secured their first win of the series by a margin of six runs in this match. Despite the win, Scotland still stay at the bottom but have bettered their NRR to -1.229. Netherlands’s NRR took a slight hammering and is now 0.164. They now find themselves situated in the middle of the points table.

Scotland will play their next game against Thailand on Thursday. The Netherlands will take on Thailand on July 14. All three teams have one win under their belt and have all to play for.

Scotland Woman break the shackles to beat the Netherlands Women

Unlike the first match, Scotland Women showed some positive intent with the bat. This time around their top-order, including Darcey Carte,r scored some handy runs. She, along with Priyanaz Chatterji and Megan McColl, built some crucial partnerships in the middle stages of the game to drag Scotland to a respectable first innings total of 110/8.

The Netherlands Women were tidy with the ball and chipped in with wickets at regular intervals. Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, and Robine Rijke picked up two wickets each and were moderately economical. Other bowlers were a bit on the expensive side.

While batting, the Netherlands Women got starts but failed to build any robust partnerships in the middle. Sterre Kalis was the highest run-scorer for them, followed by Hannah Landheer and Frederique Overdijk. The Dutch were cruising towards their target at 70-4 in 13 overs. But just when Kalis was dismissed, the entire momentum of the game shifted towards the Scotland Women.

They struck at regular intervals to restrict Netherlands 7 runs short of their target. Hannah Rainey returned impressive figures of 3/15 along with Abtaha Maqsood and Darcey Carter who picked up two wickets each whilst marginally going over 6 RPO.

Poll : 0 votes