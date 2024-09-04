Women’s Tri-Series in Namibia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Women’s Tri-Series begins in Namibia on Friday, September 6. The Namibia Women, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women, and the Zimbabwe Women will be competing in the tri-series, which will be played in the capital city of Namibia.

A total of nine matches will be played in the Women’s Tri-Series. Each team will play every other side thrice before the top two teams will qualify for the final. The final will be played on Sunday, September 15. The Wanderers Cricket Ground will host all games of this tri-series.

Hosts Namibia will be led by Sune Wittman, with Yasmeen Khan named as her deputy. Edelle van Zyl, Irene van Zyl, and Mekelaye Mwatile are the other prominent members in the squad and they will hope to put on a show in front of their home crowd.

Trending

Esha Oza will be leading the United Aram Emirates Women in the Women’s Tri-Series 2024. The likes of Oza, Heena Hotchandani, Kavisha Egodage, and Theertha Satish have a good amount of experience and will play a key role for the UAE side.

Zimbabwe Women, meanwhile, have named a pretty young squad to compete in the women’s tri-series 2024. Josephine Nkomo, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, and Loryn Phiri will have to do the heavy-lifting for the Zimbabwe side in the upcoming tri-series.

The opening game of the Women’s Tri-Series 2024 will see hosts Namibia Women lock horns with the United Arab Emirates Women. This game will begin at 5:30 PM IST on Friday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Women’s Tri-Series in Namibia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

September 6, Friday

Match 1 – Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 7, Saturday

Match 2 – United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 8, Sunday

Match 3 – Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 9, Monday

Match 4 – United Arab Emirates Women vs Namibia Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 10, Tuesday

Match 5 – Zimbabwe Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 11, Wednesday

Match 6 – Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 12, Thursday

Match 7 – Namibia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 13, Friday

Match 8 – United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 14, Saturday

Match 9 – Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

September 15, Sunday

Final – TBC vs TBC, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek – 05:30 PM

Women’s Tri-Series in Namibia 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The tri-series will be played between Namibia Women, United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women from September 6 to September 15. All 10 games of this tri-series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Women’s Tri-Series in Namibia 2024: Full Squads

Namibia Women

Sune Wittmann (c), Victoria Hamunyela, Yasmeen Khan, Saima Tuhadeleni, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl, Arrasta Diergaardt, Naomi Benjamin, Edelle van Zyl, Mekelaye Mwatile, Bianca Manuel, and Sylvia Shihepo.

United Arab Emirates Women

Esha Oza (c), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Theertha Satish, Rithika Rajith, Mehak Thakur, Samaira Dharnidharka, and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Zimbabwe Women

Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Loryn Phiri, Christine Mutasa, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Passionate Munorwei, Tawananyasha Marumani, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Chipo Moyo, and Lorraine Pemhiwa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️